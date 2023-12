White (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

White will miss a second consecutive game. Tampa Bay's run defense took a major hit in his absence against the Panthers, as Chuba Hubbard produced only the second 100-yard performance of the season against the Buccaneers and scored two touchdowns. With White sidelined again, Tampa Bay could have trouble slowing down a run-heavy Falcons offense led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson.