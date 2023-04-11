White has requested a trade from the Bucs, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.
Selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 Draft, White is entering the final year of his contract and is set to play on the fifth-year team option after extension talks have gone nowhere. White has at least 100 tackles in three straight years and has missed just one game in that span. He also has 20.5 career sacks, nine fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and a pair of defensive touchdowns. White is a legitimate difference-maker at the linebacker position. The Bucs do not want to trade White, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
