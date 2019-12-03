Buccaneers' Devin White: Returns fumble for TD
White had seven tackles (five solo), an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Jaguars.
It was a day of firsts for White, as the fumble recovery, interception and touchdown were all the first of his NFL career. The rookie first-round pick is enjoying a solid debut campaign with 69 tackles (44 solo), 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Logs two sacks in win•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Season-high 13 stops•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Solid tackle tally in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Stuffs stat sheet•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Tallies six stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Career day in London•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...