White had seven tackles (five solo), an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Jaguars.

It was a day of firsts for White, as the fumble recovery, interception and touchdown were all the first of his NFL career. The rookie first-round pick is enjoying a solid debut campaign with 69 tackles (44 solo), 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games.