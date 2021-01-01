White has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus, and he will not be available for Sunday's game against the Falcons, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tampa Bay will have to proceed devoid of two star defenders, as Shaquil Barrett also landed on the reserve list as a close contact. A Week 17 absence will mark the first of the season for both White and Barrett, leaving the Buccaneers defense depleted for a matchup against Atlanta's No. 19 scoring offense. While Pelissero reports that Barrett can still return for the wild-card round should he continue testing negative, White is expected to endure a lengthier path to reactivation given his positive result.