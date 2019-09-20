Play

White (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants.

As expected, White will be held out of Sunday's game after missing practice all week due to a sprained left knee. Coach Bruce Arians originally speculated that White could miss "a game or two" so he should be considered week-to-week going forward. Kevin Minter and Deone Bucannon are in line to see larger workloads in the rookie's absence.

