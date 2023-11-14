White recorded four total tackles and one sack in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Titans.

White was able to get a sack for the second consecutive week after taking down quarterback Will Levis in the second quarter, but ranked fifth on his team in total tackles even after recording back-to-back nine-tackle outings. White has also not recorded an outing with more total tackles than leading linebacker Lavonte David since Week 1 even though their snap count remains very similar each week. White still sees the field for almost every snap each week and should continue to be a decent option for IDP leagues especially if he can keep his sack streak alive in the coming weeks.