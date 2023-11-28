White (foot) recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

White played through his questionable tag and finished with the Buccaneers' third-highest tackle total of the afternoon. The star linebacker's production was a welcome sight after rare back-to-back three-tackle tallies in Weeks 10 and 11, and White will aim to take advantage of the turnover-prone Panthers in a Week 13 home matchup and put together a second straight useful IDP performance.