White recorded seven tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The fifth-year linebacker finished second in stops for the Bucs on the afternoon behind position mate Lavonte David. White hasn't been able to replicate his stellar 12-tackle effort from Week 1, but he's recorded at least five stops in three straight contests going into a Week 7 divisional clash against the Falcons' run-centric, tackle-facilitating offense.