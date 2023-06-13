White was present at practice Tuesday but was not an active participant, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles noted that White wasn't a "hold-in," rather a precaution to "see where he is physically." White did not report for the start of Buccaneers' minicamp and had requested a trade in April. The 2019 first-round pick has been a key piece in the Buccaneers' defense and is slated to play under his fifth-year option worth $11.7 million. He played in all 17 games last season, racking up 124 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.