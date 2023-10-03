White recorded five tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

White had dealt with multiple lower-body injuries early in the season and sported a questionable tag going into the weekend due to a foot injury, but he finished tied for third in tackles on the afternoon for the Bucs. The fifth-year pro is off to a solid start despite the health issues, recording 26 tackles (14 solo), one interception and an additional pass defensed through four games. White will now have a chance for some valuable recovery time during the Week 5 bye before a Week 6 home showdown against the Lions on Oct. 15.