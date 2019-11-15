White collected six tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The rookie only mustered half the amount of stops he'd garnered in his career-best Week 9 performance, but White's tackle tally still tied him for third Sunday with Jordan Whitehead. White is still averaging just under seven tackles per contest over the six games he's suited up for, and he's recorded a pair of forced fumbles as well.