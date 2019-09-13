Buccaneers' Devin White: Sprain suspected
Updating an earlier report, White will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Friday, but the team suspects the issue is just a sprain, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie exited Thursday's contest in the first quarter and was replaced by Kevin Minter for the rest of the game. An update on White's status should hopefully be available at some point Friday following his evaluation.
