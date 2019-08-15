White made several notable plays in Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins and has enjoyed a solid training camp thus far, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The fifth overall pick in April's draft was credited with only one tackle in the preseason opener versus the Steelers over 11 snaps, but he's been active throughout most of training camp. Smith has shined over the two days of joint practices this week, with Scott Smith of the team's official site reporting that White pulling off a perfectly-timed blitz for a would-be sack in Tuesday's session and Vitali noting the rookie made multiple stops against both the run and pass versus Miami on Wednesday. White has even more responsibilities within the defense for the time being with Lavonte David recovering from a minor knee procedure, but he's consistently acquitted himself well. He'll look to boost his production in game action when he gets a crack at the Dolphins in Friday's preseason contest.