White recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including two for loss, and recorded an interception during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

White fittingly put an exclamation point on an All-Pro-caliber season with a standout effort in the biggest game of the year, pacing the Buccaneers in both total and solo tackles. The Super Bowl win marked the conclusion of torrid finish to the campaign for the second-year linebacker, who posted 60 tackles (47 solo), four sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over the last five games he suited up for. Those impressive figures were compiled around a two-game interruption due to White's COVID-19 infection, which wiped out his availability for the regular-season finale and the wild-card win over Washington. White finished the regular season with 140 tackles (97 solo), nine sacks, four defensed passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 15 games, already validating the investment of a fifth overall pick the Buccaneers made in him back in the 2019 draft.