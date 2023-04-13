Bucs GM Jason Licht said the team has no intention of trading White, who recently requested a trade, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 2019 first-round pick seemingly is frustrated with negotiations on a long-term contract and doesn't want to play out 2023 on the fifth-year option. White has missed only one game since his rookie year, making 49 starts and recording at least 124 tackles and 3.5 sacks in three straight seasons. He should remain a top IDP regardless of how things play out with the contract negotiations and trade request.