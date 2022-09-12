White recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including two sacks, and was also credited with a defensed pass in a 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

White found himself in the familiar position of producing a team-high tackle total while also recording his first sacks since Week 14 of last season. The standout linebacker had just 3.5 quarterback takedowns in 2021 after amassing a career-high 9.0 in Tampa Bay's 2020 championship campaign, but if Sunday night's performance is any indication, White could be set to reintroduce that aspect of his IDP profile in a significant way this season.