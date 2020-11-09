White posted 14 tackles (seven solo) in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

White was one of the few bright spots on either side of the ball in the loss, comfortably leading the team in tackles while posting double-digit stops for the third time in the last four games and fifth occasional overall this season. The second-year pro is now just nine tackles shy of his rookie-season tally of 91, which he accomplished over 13 games. White will look to produce similarly impressive numbers in a Week 10 battle against the Panthers that could include plenty of tackling opportunities against Carolina's talented backfield.