White (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

After suffering an MCL sprain in Week 2, White's timeline was "a game or two", so it wouldn't be surprising if he misses Sunday's matchup versus the Rams. White will need to practice in some capacity to have a chance to play, otherwise Kevin Minter will start again at inside linebacker.

