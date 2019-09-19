Play

White (knee) did not practice Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White continues to nurse an MCL sprain. The rookie first-round pick has yet to participate in practice this week and is trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Giants. Kevin Minter and Deone Bucannon stand to receive larger workloads if White is forced to miss time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories