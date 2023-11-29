White (foot) was a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
White was questionable for Sunday's loss to the Colts due to the injury but ended up playing through it while not skipping a snap on defense. Whether he aggravated his foot or his limited participation was more cautionary will likely become clearer when the team takes the practice field again Thursday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Seven stops in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Playing Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Looking like game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Ready to go Sunday•