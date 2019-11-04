Play

White had 12 tackles (six solo), a half-sack and two forced fumbles in Sunday's loss at Seattle.

White delivered the most productive performance of his young career as the sack and fumbles were career firsts. The 21-year-old missed three games early in the season due to a knee sprain, but since returning he has 27 tackles (18 solo) and one pass defensed in three games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories