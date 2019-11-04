Buccaneers' Devin White: Stuffs stat sheet
White had 12 tackles (six solo), a half-sack and two forced fumbles in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
White delivered the most productive performance of his young career as the sack and fumbles were career firsts. The 21-year-old missed three games early in the season due to a knee sprain, but since returning he has 27 tackles (18 solo) and one pass defensed in three games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Tallies six stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Career day in London•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Primed to start Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Healthy but doesn't play•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...