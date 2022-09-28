White generated five tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3.

The standout linebacker had collected a whopping 19 stops, including three sacks, over the first two contests of the season, so Week 3 marked what would qualify as a sub-par performance by White's lofty standards. However, the fourth-year pro naturally remains an elite IDP option and could well boost his numbers right back up in a Week 4 showdown against the Chiefs.