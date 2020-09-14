White posted 11 tackles (six solo), including two for loss, and defensed one pass in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Expectations for 2020 are elevated for the talented second-year player, and White began delivering on them immediately in the disappointing loss to the Saints. White recorded a double-digit tackle total on just two occasions over 13 games last season, but his standout effort Sunday supports the notion he might be ready to significantly improve on what was already an impressive rookie campaign.