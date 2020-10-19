White had 10 tackles (nine solo) and a sack during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The Tampa Bay defense stymied Aaron Rodgers and the Packers all afternoon, and White led the unit in tackles. The 22-year-old had 14 tackles over the previous three games, but in the first two games of the season he had double-digit tackles. White offers fantastic IDP option at his best, but he's been inconsistent through the first six games.