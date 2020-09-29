White posted seven tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

While he didn't make any impact plays in the form of forced turnovers, White still checked in second on the team in tackles and was an integral part of the Buccaneers holding the Broncos to 3.0 yards per carry. The second-year linebacker posted double-digit stops in the first two games of the season, so he boasts an impressive 33 tackles through three games and has also been credited with two pass breakups.