White recorded six tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

White checked in second only to Lavonte David in stops on the afternoon, equaling the second-highest tackle total of his young career. The 2019 first-round pick has been as good as advertised on the run-stopping front, although he's struggled some in pass coverage while allowing 10.9 yards per attempt and a 75.0 percent completion percentage. White has yet to force a turnover or record a sack, but he remains a high-upside IDP option and is likely to start making more impact plays based on his bountiful natural talent.