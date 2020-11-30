White registered 12 tackles (nine solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

White's tackle tally comfortably led the Buccaneers on the afternoon, and with the Chiefs running a whopping 72 plays, the second-year linebacker had no shortage of opportunities on defense. White's busy afternoon pushed him to a career-high 109 total stops for the season and led to his fourth double-digit tackle effort in the last seven games. He'll be primed for another potentially fruitful IDP performance against the run-heavy Vikings in Week 14 following Tampa's Week 13 bye.