White (foot) was unavailable for the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

White appeared on the injury report, sitting out the team's first practice session of the week. The linebacker played 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Monday's 25-11 loss to the Eagles and it's possible that White was just given a day off Wednesday. More information on his status will come following Thursday's practice.