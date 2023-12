White (foot) was considered unavailable for the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

White has missed two games in a row while nursing a foot injury and he'll likely need to return to practice at some point this week in order to play in Sunday's matchup with the Packers. If he's unable to go, SirVocea Dennis would likely handle an increased workload at interior linebacker again in Week 15.