Coach Bruce Arians said White (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

While it's still early in the week, White didn't practice Tuesday and Arians believes he'll miss at least one game. White only played six defensive snaps in Week 2's game before leaving with a Grade 1 MCL Sprain. He's already proving why he was a first-round pick with eight tackles over the first two contests (including his shortened Week 2), but Kevin Minter and Deone Bucannon figure to see an uptick in usage during White's absence.