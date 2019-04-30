White's ability to rush the passer and cover running backs equally well cemented his selection with the fifth overall pick, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Position flexibility is huge for us," said head coach Bruce Arians of the many ways White can be deployed. "Obviously, he's a three-down player. He can walk out on the edge and do some things. Then the other thing is, he can cover backs. He can cover the great backs."

White will line up next to Lavonte David in new coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, potentially giving the Buccaneers two of the fastest inside linebackers in the NFL. It appears Arians and Bowles plan to maximize White's eclectic skill set, one that led to him collecting 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, nine defensed passes and an interception across 34 career games at LSU. White's ability to stay with fleet-footed backs in space will come in particularly handy in NFC South matchups against the Saints' Alvin Kamara, the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey and the Falcons' Devonta Freeman for six games each regular season. Meanwhile, with quarterbacks like Cam Newton (twice), Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray also on the 2019 docket for the Bucs, White's above-average blitzing ability and speed should be integral to Tampa's efforts to contain those highly mobile signal-callers.