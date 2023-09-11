White recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

White led the Buccaneers in tackles with a trademark effort. The fifth-year pro played a big role in limiting Alexander Mattison to 3.1 yards per carry and T.J. Hockenson to 4.4 yards per reception while providing fantasy managers with standout season-opening IDP numbers. White posted three double-digit tackle totals last season, but with the incentive of a long-term deal fueling him in 2023, Sunday's effort may prove to be closer to the norm than an exception. White will now turn his sights to a Week 2 home matchup with a Bears offense that's sure to afford him with plenty of tackling opportunities.