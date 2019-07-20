Buccaneers' Devin White: Will sign rookie contract
White will sign his rookie contract Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
White was one of the few remaining 2019 first-round picks not to have signed his rookie deal, but the Bucs never seemed worried about the possibility of the middle linebacker missing any training camp. White and fellow inside backer Lavonte David should be among the fastest starting tandem in the NFL.
