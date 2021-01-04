Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that White (illness) won't be available for Saturday's playoff game against the Football Team, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Per NFL rules, a player who tests positive for the coronavirus needs to be symptom-free for 10 days before returning to team activities. White won't be cleared in time, so he'll miss a second straight game. The 2019 first-round pick has no true replacement, as he posted 140 tackles, nine sacks and four pass breakups this year. Kevin Minter started in White's place in Week 17 and is expected to assume that role again in the first round of playoffs.