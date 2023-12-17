White (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
White was full participant in back-to-back practices to end the week, but Stacey Dales of NFL Network reported Sunday that his absence Sunday is not related to his injury. With White missing his third straight game, K.J. Britt figures to slot into the starting inside linebacker slot for the second straight week alongside Lavonte David.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Chance to return vs. Green Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Misses walk-through session•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Remains out Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: DNP Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Won't suit up vs. Panthers•