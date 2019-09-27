Play

White (knee) will not play Sunday versus the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

White is working his way back from an MCL sprain sustained Week 2. The rookie first-round pick will work to get healthy in time to retake the field Week 5 against the Saints. In the meantime, expect Kevin Minter to draw another start at inside linebacker.

