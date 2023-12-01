White (foot) is out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

White was able to play through his foot injury in Week 12 at Indianapolis, but he'll now have to sit out his first game this season as he nurses the issue. Fellow starting linebacker Lavonte David (groin) will also be sidelined in Week 13, leaving rookie fifth-rounder SirVocea Dennis (illness) as the projected captain of Tampa Bay's defense with 2021 fifth-rounder K.J. Britt standing by in case Dennis is ruled out too.