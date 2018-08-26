Buccaneers' Devine Redding: Pens deal with Bucs
Redding signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Redding spent last season on the Chiefs' practice squad. He's being brought in for the final exhibition game against the Jaguars while the starters rest. The 22-year-old would need to be brilliant in order to secure a roster spot.
