Dafney secured both targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Dafney checked in second among the Buccaneers' tight ends with 21 snaps while tying for the position lead in receptions and setting the pace in receiving yards. The 26-year-old had a serviceable preseason relative to opportunity, posting a 4-33 line on five targets. However, with David Wells seemingly enjoying the inside track to the No. 3 tight end role after recording a touchdown Saturday night, Dafney may have to beat out rookie fifth-round pick Payne Durham to garner a spot on the final roster.