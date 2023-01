Dafney signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Dafney appeared in 15 games for the Packers between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He will try to carve out a depth role in a Buccaneers tight end room that includes 2022 draft picks Cade Otton (fourth round) and Ko Kieft (sixth round).