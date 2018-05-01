Buccaneers' Donnie Ernsberger: Inks deal with Tampa Bay after going undrafted
Ernsberger signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ernsberger slots in as the fifth tight end on the roster as training camp approaches. Whether the Bucs opt to take three or four tight ends into the regular season could hold the fate of Ernsberger's ability to make the team.
