Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Activated off COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith was activated off the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Smith will now be eligible to return to action Sunday against the Lions after sitting out one game. Look for Smith to now resume his role as the starting left tackle.
