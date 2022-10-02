site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Active for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Smith (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Smith was limited at practice all week, but he'll be available against the Chiefs after a one-game absence. He'll reclaim his role as Tampa Bay's starting left tackle in Week 4.
