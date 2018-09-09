Smith (knee) is active for Sunday's season-opening battle against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

This is certainly good news for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who'll have his starting left tackle available to open the season. Smith has been dealing with a knee sprain since being helped off the field in an Aug. 21 practice, but his return in a limited capacity earlier this week had hinted at potential active status in Week 1.

