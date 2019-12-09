Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Battling two injuries
Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Smith suffered knee and ankle injuries during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arians expressed optimism that Smith would retake the practice field by the end of the week, but he can't be considered a lock to suit up against Detroit in Week 15. If Smith were forced to miss any time, Jerald Hawkins would likely draw the start at left tackle.
