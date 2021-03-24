Smith has signed a two-year, $31.8 million extension with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith's extension, which includes $30 million guaranteed, will keep him in Tampa Bay through 2023 to lock up Tom Brady's blind side. Over six seasons with the Buccaneers to date, Smith has only missed a total of two regular-season games.
