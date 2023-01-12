Smith (foot) was a full participant during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday.
Smith has dealt with a foot injury that forced him to sit out two of the final three regular-season games, including the regular-season finale against Carolina. However, he should be ready to retain his starting left tackles spot heading into Monday's wild-card matchup versus the Cowboys. Smith's availability will be a big boost for Tampa Bay's injury-riddled starting offensive line, as center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and left guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) were both limited during practice Wednesday.
