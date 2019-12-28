Play

Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for the Buccaneers' season finale against the Falcons on Sunday.

Smith was limited at practice throughout the week. His status for Sunday will likely depend on how he is feeling as he goes through warmups. Look for Jerald Hawkins to replace him protecting Jameis Winston's blindside should he ultimately be unable to go.

