Smith (knee) has been cleared for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith is coming off the first absence of his career in Week 15. His week started trending towards another missed game after he missed Wednesday's practice, but he returned in limited fashion after that and has now been cleared. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.

