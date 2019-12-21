Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Good to go
Smith (knee) has been cleared for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith is coming off the first absence of his career in Week 15. His week started trending towards another missed game after he missed Wednesday's practice, but he returned in limited fashion after that and has now been cleared. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Sitting in Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Officially doubtful for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Battling two injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Returns from Achilles injury•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Nursing Achilles injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...