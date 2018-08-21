Smith left practice with a potentially serious knee injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith reportedly was rolled up on and required assistance to leave the field, leading to the serious injury narrative. If tests confirm the issue will cost him extensive action, it could cause a ripple effect, given that Smith is charged with protecting the blind side of either Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Michael Liedtke finished the practice session with the starters, suggesting he may be in line to take over.

